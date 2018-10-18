ACA Lady Warriors win district volleyball title

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors continue to make school history on the volleyball court. The Lady Warriors won a team-first District Volleyball Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 16, in front of a home crowd in the ACA gymnasium.

In the first round of the district tournament, on Monday, Oct. 15, the Lady Warriors faced an old rival in Robert F. Munroe High School. The Lady Warriors won the match in three sets; 25-10, 25-5 and 25-5. The Lady Warriors had a total of 33 kill shots and 22 digs during the match.

On Tuesday, Oct. 16, the Lady Warriors faced off against Community Christian School, in Aucilla. It took the Lady Warriors four sets, but at the end, the Lady Warriors won their first district volleyball title. The scores of the match were: 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 and 25-19.

The Lady Warriors now progress to the region semi-final game on Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., in the ACA gymnasium. The team is TBA.