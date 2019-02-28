ACA Lady Warriors return to Final Four

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) Lady Warriors varsity basketball team punched their ticket for another trip to Lakeland for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state basketball finals, held Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 25 and 26. This marks the third trip to Lakeland in as many years for the Lady Warriors. The Lady Warriors earned their trip to the state finals by defeating the Lady Lions of Impact Christian Academy, from Jacksonville on Tuesday, Feb. 19. It was a low-scoring affair that ended with the Lady Warriors pulling out a 25-23 victory.

The Lady Warriors found themselves in a deficit early as the first quarter ended with the Lady Lions ahead, 8-3. The score tightened slightly during the second period and the first half ended with the Lady Lions holding a slight 15-13 edge. The Lady Warriors' fortunes turned for the better during the third period as the Lady Warriors pulled out to a one point, 18-17 lead. The game remained close until the end, and when the clock hit 00:00, the Lady Warriors had pulled off an upset and earned another trip to the Final Four.

Once at the state finals, the Lady Warriors' visit was cut short when they faced the Falcons of Florida Prep., from Melbourne. In the state semi-final game, the Lady Warriors fell behind early as the Falcons jumped out to a 34-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. By the time intermission rolled around, the Falcons had extended their lead to 54-9. The Falcons continued to dominate the Lady Warriors through the second half until the Flacons had a 77-17 advantage at game's end.

The Lady Warriors finished their season with an 11-12 record.