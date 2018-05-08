ACA grad Jared Jackson has his shot at the NFL

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Making an impression is nothing new for Jared Jackson, a 2013 Aucilla Christian Academy (ACA) graduate and standout football player and a walk-on for the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles. Jackson made an impression on the Seminoles and earned a spot on one of the nation's premier football teams. Now, Jackson has an opportunity to make an impression at the next level with the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL). Jackson was not drafted by the Rams during the recent NFL draft, but the Rams are offering Jackson the chance to sign with the team as an "undrafted free agent." Once a player signs a contract, an undrafted free agent is brought in to participate in team practices, play with the team in pre-season games and make every effort to earn a spot on the final roster before the regular season begins in September. Last season, Madison County High School graduate Ironhead Gallon signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent.

Despite Jackson's stellar career at ACA, he was not recruited by any major college football programs. He decided to take a shot and walk on (without a scholarship) with the FSU Seminoles. While playing with the Seminoles, Jackson made an impact as a special teams player. During the 2017 season, Jackson tallied seven tackles, including a season-high two special teams tackles against Louisville. Earlier this year, Jackson was honored by the Seminoles with the Walk-On Award, an award given each year to the Walk-on Athlete of the Year.

"This is new to all of us right now. They [the Rams] will get back to us in a few days," said Jackson's father, David. "Jared is really excited to get this opportunity. He's been working real hard. He had a good Pro Day. He will be leaving in less than a week to mini camp. He has not signed with them [yet]. They are watching him real close though."

If past performance is any indication of the future, Jackson is sure to make quite an impression on the Rams. Jackson has become accustomed to making impressions.

Jackson is the son of David and Cathy Demott Jackson, of Monticello.