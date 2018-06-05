ACA athletic teams earn second Academic Team Championship

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

For the second year in a row, the combined athletic teams at Aucilla Christian Academy have earned the school the Class 2A State Academic Team Championship. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has named the Warriors Academic Team Champions based on combined team grade point averages (GPAs) throughout the school year.

Helping make the case for the Warriors was the baseball team that came in second place in Class 2A with a team GPA of 3.447. The softball team was third in Class 2A with a team GPA of 3.697. The ACA girls tennis team was the top team in Class 2A with a team GPA of 3.939.

"This is two years in a row that our entire 2A athletic program has been recognized as having the highest GPA (grade point average) in the state of Florida. God has certainly blessed the efforts of our student-athletes. As individual teams; boys’ golf, boys’ and girls’ basketball, girls’ tennis and boys’ football were all state champions this year academically. Not only were these teams great in the classroom, they were very competitive in competition too. Boys’ golf made it to the state tournament, girls’ basketball was a final four team, boys’ basketball made it to region playoffs and football just missed the playoffs under the new FHSAA system. We are very grateful for the success of our student-athletes. Seven of our 30 graduates are playing sports in college next year and the entire class has earned over $850,000 in scholarships for college. We will continue to work hard and keep striving to put Christ first in everything. If that brings success or not we will praise Him and be grateful for our opportunities," said ACA Athletic Director Dan Nennstiel.

Each Academic Team Champion will receive a plaque from the FHSAA.