Abi Annett signs to play at University of North Florida

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

In a ceremony, surrounded by family, coaches, friends and teammates on Wednesday, Nov. 13, Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirl Abi Annett officially signed to continue her softball career at the University of North Florida (UNF), in Jacksonville, Fla. Annett will join an Ospreys team that went 30-24 in their 2019 season. With the addition of Annett, the Ospreys could add some needed offensive firepower to the team. During the 2019 season, the Ospreys had a team batting average of .279.

Annett has been a dependable force at the plate for the Cowgirls, amassing a .375 batting average during her sophomore and junior seasons. Annett has had a total of 60 hits, 50 RBIs, 39 runs and has hit five home runs for the Cowgirls. On one memorable evening in April of 2019, Annett belted home runs in each of her three at-bats to help lead the Cowgirls to a 10-0 win over Ft. White High School. Over her Cowgirl career, Annett has an on-base percentage of .429. At her third base position, Annett has a career .939 fielding percentage.

As successful in the cassroom as she is on the softball diamond, she has been accepted into the Biology undergraduate program at UNF. She hopes to enter into the medical field, possibly in physical therapy.

Abi is the daughter of Brian and Christi Annett.