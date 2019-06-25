Abi Annett selected as Madison County’s Sunshine State Scholar

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Each year, high school juniors from across the state are selected as Sunshine State Scholars. This year, Madison County High School (MCHS) student Abi Annett was selected to represent Madison County in this prestigious event. From Thursday, June 13, through Friday, June 14, Annett participated in events with other scholars; met with representatives from Florida's colleges and universities; learned about science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs of study and internship opportunities; and had the opportunity to meet and make new friends from around the state. This year, the Sunshine State Scholar event took place in Orlando, Fla.

The event wasn't all study and problem-solving. There was ample opportunity for fun as well. Annett was able to catch a performance by the world-famous Blue Man Group, visit Sea World and Universal Orlando and received an iPad from AT&T.

The Sunshine State Scholar program was first organized in 1997 as a way to recognize students, teachers and schools. The program has evolved over the years and now each school district selects the top 11th-grade student who has excelled and has shown an interest in STEM studies. The Sunshine State Scholar program takes place in collaboration with the Florida Education Foundation, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida College System, the State University System of Florida and the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida.

Annett has made a verbal commitment to continue her education and play softball for the University of North Florida, in Jacksonville, where she plans to study physical therapy. She is the daughter of Brian and Christi Annett.