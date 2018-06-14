Abbott announces Farmer’s Market in Lee

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Saturday, June 9, was the start for Cindy Abbott and the new farmer's market in the Town of Lee, which is open every second Saturday of each month. Now, Abbott is looking forward to Saturday, July 14, and bringing in more vendors and producing support for local farmers and homemade item merchants in the area.

Located at the Old Cherry Farms location (now the Corinth Thrift Store), located at 217 SE County Road 255, in Lee, you can set up a booth for $10 and sell your homegrown and homemade goods to anyone who drops by. Abbott is looking for growers of fresh vegetables, producers of jams, honey, soaps, homemade items, those who sell eggs, among many other things that can be sold at the market.

During the June 9 farmer's market, four vendors set up shop and plenty of traffic came through the area. Want to sell your goods? Call Abbott at (850) 519-1618 or (850) 519-1619.