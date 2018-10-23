A Women’s Pregnancy Center celebrates life

Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Women's Pregnancy Center (AWPC) held their annual fundraising banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Divine Events, in Madison. This year, supporters were treated to the testimony of Molly Anne Malinick, a former homecoming queen at Auburn University who has gained nation-wide influence through her story. Malinick’s birth mother was raped and became pregnant. She faced a difficult choice because her husband insisted that she abort the child or face a divorce. She chose adoption and moved from California to her parent's home, in Birmingham, Ala. While there, Malinick’s birth mother came in contact with Lifeline Children's Services, a Christian adoption ministry. A family that served on the board of this ministry decided to adopt Malinick.

At age 14, Malinick joined some friends on a church youth trip to Daytona Beach. While in a service, Malinick heard Hebrews 2:9, which states, "But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels, now crowned with glory and honor because He suffered death, so that by the grace of God, He might taste death for everyone." The verse had a tremendous impact on Malinick's heart. "When God showed me His compassion, I dedicated my life to Him as Savior and King," said Malinick.

Besides Malinick's testimony, the banquet also featured ministry updates and testimonies from Director Sharon Morris, who relayed several stories of lives that have been saved and families touched by the ministry this year. Board Member Mickey Starling gave an update on the ministry's goal of obtaining a mobile unit for ministering to families in the surrounding counties. Less than $4,000 is needed before AWPC can apply for grants to reduce the funds needed for the approximate $100,000 cost of the unit.

If you are interested in assisting AWPC with their ministry, contact Sharon Morris at (850) 973-6970.