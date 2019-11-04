A historic celebration: 29th Annual Founder’s Day

Cheltsie Holbrook

cheltsie@greenepublishing.com

Hickory Grove United Methodist Church welcomed Founder's Day "lovers" during the 29th Annual Founder's Day celebration on Saturday, Oct. 26. As in years past, fun was had, events were enjoyed and life-long memories were made.

Founder's Day was dedicated to Doris Williams Everett, Hickory Grove United Methodist Church's oldest living member. Everett has been a member of the church for 85 years and is blessed to say that she is 97 years old. Rowland Williams, her great grandfather, donated the land, now a part of the cemetery, on which the original Hickory Grove Methodist Church was built. To honor Everett, there was a booth set up in her honor at the Founder's Day event where old pictures and memories were displayed.

Founder's Day kicked off with a delicious breakfast, cooked on old wood-burning stoves. All in attendance were able to enjoy a variety of mouthwatering foods, including: funnel cakes, boiled peanuts, venison chili, collard greens with hoe cake cornbread, grilled peppers and onions on sausage dogs, spicy pork skins, homemade cakes and pies, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, homemade ice cream, corn on the cob, pear tarts, sweet potato fries, french fries, chicken pileau, homemade cookies, country sausage and more. Some activities consisted of cane grinding and syrup making; butter churning and re-caning old chairs; quilting demonstrations; the Old School House where bible lessons were given; and the Hickory Grove Country Store filled with jams, jellies, crafts and other goodies. Hickory Grove United Methodist Church's Pastor Steve McHargue brought the word of God at 12 p.m. at the annual event.