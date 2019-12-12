9th Annual Light Up Madison a success

Savannah Reams

editor@greenepublishing.com

On Saturday, Dec. 7, the ninth annual Light Up Madison event, sponsored by the Madison Kiwanis club, kicked-off at 4 p.m. Multiple vendors lined Range Street in downtown Madison, providing games, prizes, funnel cakes, balloon animals, arts and crafts and valuable information for passersby.

Beginning shortly after kick-off, Becky's Dance Steps Studio put on a festive, lively dance performance on Pinckney Street, in front of the Madison County Courthouse. Various age groups of dance students performed routines to fun Christmas songs and greatly impressed the spectators.

Christmas music rang throughout the streets of downtown as guests enjoyed the festivities. During the event, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Santa Claus listened to the wishes of local children as they visited with him at Grumpy's Diner and Pie Shop, on Range Street.

At 6 p.m., the annual Light Up Madison parade began. Lighted floats and vehicles strolled down Range Street in the heart of downtown Madison while spectators ooh-ed and aah-ed at the twinkling lights.

Following the parade, guests joined the Tobacco Free Florida-sponsored S.W.A.T. Team on the courthouse lawn for a holiday movie to finish their night. Many also attended the Sounds of Christmas concert, featuring Christian and Drew Schmoe and Kiley Thompson Loveless, at 7:30 p.m. Instrumentals were provided by Mike and Marie Flowers, Mike and Sandy Dorsey, Emily Wall and Sally Johnson, as well as a special performance by the RATT pact and local students.

Throughout the night, donations of non-perishable food items were collected by the Kiwanians, for distribution to local organizations. Those who donated received one ticket per food item for a drawing at the end of the event to win a Yamaha Power Wheel.