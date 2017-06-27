6th Annual Men’s Conference hailed a success

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 6th Annual Strong Men in Tough Times Brotherhood Outreach Program was a huge success, thanks to everyone who participated. Many felt God had His hands all over the service.

Bishop Ersell Reed, Pastor of Sanctuary of Praise, presented Joshua Bradley with a $500 scholarship. Also, Thomas "Tommy" Hardee, Supervisor of Elections, received the Strong Men in Tough Times Award in recognition of his outstanding leadership and extraordinary dedication in the community. Major David Harper, from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander; Pastor Jason Justus, Pastor of Madison Church of God; a young man from the Christian Motorcycle Association of Perry, Fl.; and Brother Louis Dawkins encouraged the youth and spoke to the men about how they can impact youth by being positive role models.

Pastor Ryan Lemon from Jacksonville, Fl. was the guest speaker. Pastor Lemon’s topic was, "Strong Men In Tough Times: In Times Like These”.

Afterwards, the men and boys fellowshipped in the dining hall while being served a delicious meal prepared by the church’s sisterhood department.

Minister Morris Bell and Surretta Bell, visionary of the Strong Men in Tough Times Outreach Program, would like to say, "thank you" to everyone who participated, donated and came out to make this year’s program a huge success. They both feel, “We need strong men in tough times! We need to encourage the men to be helpers, one to another, and to keep the faith.”

“We are looking forward to next year,” said Bell.