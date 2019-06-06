69th Annual Watermelon Festival Rodeo is sure to excite

Ashley Hunter: Greene Publishing, Inc.

With the Watermelon Festival right around the corner, it is once again time to donn your cowboy boots, hats and breeches for the annual Watermelon Festival Rodeo.

Once again presented by the Aucilla Christian Academy Lady Warriors Softball Team, the rodeo will be held on Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8, starting at 8 p.m. on both nights.

The rodeo will include a tie-down and team roping, girls' breakaway calf roping, chute dogging, barrel racing and bull riding for the adults and junior barrel racing, junior bull riding and a kid's calf scramble for the youngsters.

For the last 69 years, the annual event has gathered rodeo fans and riders together for an exciting night of bucking bulls, runaway calfs and talented horsemanship.

This event is sponsored by several local businesses, with the funds gathered from the end of the two nights to go towards supporting the softball team at Aucilla Christian Academy.

It's nothing but good-natured, family-friendly fun for all ages!

Entry tickets can be purchased at the gate, for $12 for adults and $7 for children – kids under the age of five go in for free.

The event will be held in the rodeo arena located behind the UF/IFAS Extension Office Building at 2729 W. Washington Hwy., in Monticello, just follow the signs for parking and entry!

For more information about this event and to stay up to date on event changes, visit the rodeo's Facebook page at "Watermelon Festival Rodeo."