55 Plus Club to enjoy skit

Rick Patrick, Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 55 Plus Club will hold their monthly meeting and luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the United Methodist Community Center, located five miles north of Madison on Hwy 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy). Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The program will be a skit, Accessories “R” Us, presented by members of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church. The skit takes a light hearted look at how one's personal style reflects one's beliefs.

The 55 Plus Club is open to all Madison County residents who are 55 years of age and older. There is no charge for the luncheon and reservations are not necessary. The 55 Plus Club meets on the second Wednesday of each month, from September through May. There are no dues for the club.