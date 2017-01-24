55 Plus Club is entertained by skit

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the monthly meeting of the 55 Plus Club on Wednesday, Jan. 11, members were treated to a lighthearted skit: Accessories R Us, by Dawn Conroy. The skit was performed by members of the Hickory Grove United Methodist Church: Sandra Ulm, Peggy Wooten, and Jennifer Williams. The skit took a humorous look at the things people try to put on as an exterior show of what is in a person's heart. In addition to the skit, members enjoyed a meal provided by members of Pinetta United Methodist Church and Hickory Grove Methodist Church.

The 55 Plus Club is for any Madison County resident 55 years of age or older. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m., at the United Methodist Community Center, five miles north of Madison on Hwy. 145 (Colin Kelly Hwy.). There are no dues for the club and no charge for meals.