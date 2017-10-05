55 Plus Club announces lunch series

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 55 Plus Club will begin season 15 for their meetings on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Cooperative Ministries Center located at 135 NE Dill St., in Madison.

The guest speaker for the luncheon will be Mark Nelson, Regional Director for Samaritan’s Purse. Mark joined Samaritan’s Purse in Feb. 2016.

Prior to beginning his work with Samaritan’s Purse, Nelson served the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home. With God’s guidance, he helped lead the Children’s Home in its first-ever capital expansion campaign to build their north campus, the Madison Youth Ranch.

Make plans to attend this program as Nelson, through his love for Jesus, shares about the programs, projects, and outreaches of Samaritan’s Purse.

The 55 Plus Club is open to all Madison County residents who are 55 years old and older. There are no fees of any kind. A free lunch is provided at noon and precedes the program.

For questions, contact Deborah Brown, Coordinator, of United Methodist Cooperative Ministries of Madison County at (850) 253-2133 or (850) 464-2246. She can also be reached via e-mail at umcooperative@nettally.com.