Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 42nd Annual Becky's Dance Steps Studio Recital entertained audiences with two "Off to Work" recitals on Saturday, May 19, at the Van H. Priest Auditorium. The first recital took place at 1 p.m. with the second show following at 7 p.m.

Both recitals included two acts which consisted of ballet, tap, jazz and pointe dances. Each dance represented a different occupation with fancy costumes to top it off. Becky Robinson, the owner of Becky's Dance Steps Studio, is already excited and planning for next year's 43rd recital.

To see more photos from the recital, pick up a copy of the Madison County Carrier, in newsstands now!