4-H’ers kick into holly jolly spirit

John Willoughby

Nothing can beat an early release for students in Madison County … but a recent 4-H event may have topped the end of the fall semester for a number of students.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, Madison County 4-H Extension Agent Beth Moore welcomed over 20 students to the Madison County Extension Office for the first ever 4-H Santa’s Workshop, celebrating the Christmas season and spreading the holiday cheer.

Throughout the three-hour event, students painted glass bottles, disguising the bottles as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a snowman or as Santa Claus. Additionally, salt dough ornaments were made and decorated to be placed on the Christmas tree at home.

At the end of the event, the students were treated to the 1964 stop motion animated favorite, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.