4-H hosts second-ever Holiday Bake-Off

Beth Moore

Contributor

When you think of Christmas, one thing that comes to mind is good eating! There was no shortage of yummy treats at the Madison County Extension Office on Monday, Dec. 16, when the Madison County 4-H held their annual Holiday Bake-Off.

Local 4-H’ers of all ages showed off their cooking and baking skills by creating a huge array of favorite holiday dishes from cookies to cakes, cheese balls to pies and everything in between.

Taking home the prestigious Golden Spoon award for cookies was Tyler Johnson, who created the melted snowmen cookies. Kiera Davis won the first place award for cakes with a delicious Lemon Cream Cheese Pound Cake. There was a tie in the pie category between Kiera Davis, who whipped up strawberry cheesecake; and Summer Williams, who made a Sweet Potato Pecan Pie.

The Frosty the Snowman Cheese Ball prepared by Harold Baxley won the Golden Spoon in the appetizers category. Lynnwood Baxley’s great grandmother’s Peanut Butter Balls took first place in the candy category. The specialty item category was won by Brady Boan, who made a peppermint plate. Blake Hasty took first place in the light recipes category with his cucumber reindeer bites.

Lastly, the winner of the coveted Golden Whisk overall winner award was Addison French. Addison prepared a delicious Cream Cheese Danish, perfect for Christmas morning breakfast!

Congratulations to all the participants! A special thank you goes to the judges and 4-H County Council members for their hard work! The 4-H’ers enjoyed themselves during the evening by participating in fun games and Christmas crafts.

For more information on other activities with the Madison County 4-H program, please call Beth Moore at (850) 973-4138.