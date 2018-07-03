4-H day camps canceled

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Madison County UF/IFAS Extension Office is, unfortunately, announcing the cancelation of their July summer day camps. The following camps that are canceled are: Space, Science, and Engineering (July 9-12) and Photography and Graphic Design (July 16-19).

Though the summer day camps have been canceled, the Extension Office strongly encourages everyone to stay tuned for the upcoming fall schedule. For more information, call the Extension Office at (850) 973-4138.