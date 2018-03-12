239 pounds of marijuana seized

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The driver of a semi-truck was arrested over the weekend after a large amount of marijuana was discovered in the trailer.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Trooper William Young and a recruit trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer combination – driven by Hector Lazo Hernandez, 28, of Miami Gardens – on Interstate 10 mm 258, at 7:57 p.m., on Sunday, March 4, for a non-operative taillight and tag light. Hernandez was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi-truck.

During the stop, Trooper Young discovered that the trailer did not have locks and the required locking seals. In addition to lack of trailer seals and locks, Trooper Young noticed several other indicators of possible drug trafficking, including the general nervousness of Hernandez and an inconsistent log book.

Because of a language barrier, Trooper Young requested a supervisor to respond to the scene to translate. Upon completing the traffic stop, Trooper Young requested consent to search the trailer. After verbal consent was given, Trooper Young looked over the large pallets of load and noticed several large Walmart cardboard boxes, laying on top of the load. Trooper Young inspected the bill of lading and found that those boxes were not listed. Trooper Young found multiple vacuum bags of a green leafy substance, which appeared to be marijuana. In total, six large boxes and five black garbage bags were retrieved from inside the trailer.

Upon discovering the boxes and bags, Trooper Young also located and seized 16 loadable debit cards that Hernandez had in his toiletry bag. Hernandez was placed under arrest for marijuana trafficking.