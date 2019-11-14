November 13, 1959

At the Rotary Club meeting Wednesday, Rev Cesar Benitez was the guest speaker and gave a most interesting talk. He has been with the Board of Methodist Missions in Cuba for seventeen years. At the conclusion of his address he was presented with the Rotary book Seven Paths to Peace, by Rotary President H E McArthur.

Mr. and Mrs. James Webb of Madison, announced the birth of a baby girl, Nov. 5. She weighed 8 lbs.

The program at the Lion's Club meeting Tuesday was given by T. C. Merchant Sr., who spoke on fifty years an editor. Visitors were Gordon Brock and Phil Hoche. The club announced plans for holding its annual broom and mop sale on Monday, Nov. 30.

November 14, 1969

Bill Hooten of NFJC is shown at opening night festivities of Aunt Helen's Store, a student coffee house, last Thursday night.

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Bryan were awarded the Garden of the Month Award for November. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Keeling were winners of the Rural Garden of the Month Award. Swan Theatre lot was judged as the Most Improved for the Month.

The meeting of Green Clovers Madison Girls 4-H Club came to order at 3:05 p.m. on Monday. They received new members: Pam Bishop, Sharaon Newborn, Caron Holton and Darlene Newborn.

November 16, 1979

November 15, 1989

Champion International presented a check in the amount of $1000 to Chief Robert Walker of Pinetta Volunteer Fire Department. The check came from Champion Funds for community service through Murray Johnson, a Pinetta Volunteer Fireman and Champion employee. The check was presented for the purpose of helping build a new fire truck. Madison area youth now has a new place to play their favorite video games as well as billiards and others. Cindy and Gary Abbott, owners opened Games Unlimited recently in hopes that the whole family can enjoy in entertainment.