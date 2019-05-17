20th of May pageant is a success

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, May 11, at 1 p.m., community members from all over the area came together for the 2019 20th of May annual pageant, held at the Madison County Recreation Association. Pageant coordinators, Tamara Johnson and Tarnisha Thompkins, planned an exceptional event, which will surely stick out in the memory of onlookers and contestants for years to come.

The theme of this year's pageant was "The Colours of Freedom," and included five categories in which contestants would be judged: Introduction, Historically Black College University (HBCU) Attire, African Attire, Talent (reciting a poem of choice) and Evening Attire.

Contestants for the 2019 20th of May pageant were Ny'Asia Allen, the daughter of Tania Richardson and Vinson Allen; Jalisa Weatherspoon, the daughter of Lacara Chambers; and Jasmine Bryant, the daughter of Maria Taylor and Jimmy Bryant.

The judges were Verdell Lewis, Betty Davis Gardner and Asha Davis. Entertainment was provided by Tomura Byrd-Mathis and Destiny Butler. In addition, Former 20th of May queens were present including Destiny Jones, Junior Miss (2016); Jalyric Stevenson, Queen (2016); Damesia McQuay, Queen (2017); and Kiara Johnson, Queen (2018).

After competition in all five categories, it was announced that Ny'Asia Allen won the coveted title of 20th of May Queen. Jalisa Weatherspoon won first runner up and Jasmine Bryant brought home second runner up. However, all contestants performed beautifully and competed with kindness and grace.