Mickey Starling: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Five beautiful ladies will kick off the 20th of May Jubilee Celebration: Unity, Peace, and Love festivities with a beauty pageant on Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at the Madison Recreation Center. Competing for the crown will be eleventh -graders, Dalasia Hampton and Kiara Johnson; and ninth -graders, Anaysia Bess, Simmora Lott and Ny’Asia Allen.

This annual celebration commemorates the Proclamation of Emancipation Day, which officially designated the end of slavery in Florida on May 20, 1865. This came two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued his Emancipation Proclamation. "This is a special, time honored tradition. We want to do all we can to continue to reflect on our past and enjoy our community and where we are today," said Ray Mobley, one of the event organizers.

The celebration will continue with a parade on Saturday, May 19, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at Cooks and Cooper Funeral Home and will proceed onto Arnold St. until reaching the Madison Recreation Center. The Grand Marshal for the parade is Alfred Martin. Special V.I.P. recognition will be given to Congressman Al Lawson (D), serving Madison in Florida's fifth district, and Attorney Caroline Cummings, who represents the Madison Recreation Center. All local officials are invited to attend this celebration. The Madison County High School Band has also been invited to participate in the parade.

Immediately following the parade, a car show, and a bike show will be held at the Recreation Center. The bike show will feature a vast array of fancy wheels with 200 or more bikes on display. Also at the Recreation Center, Carl Joseph will be providing entertainment at 1 p.m., directly after a mouth-watering cake auction.

Throughout the day-long celebration, vendors will be on site, offering plenty of food, jewelry, snow cones and funnel cakes. Come out and enjoy this rich tradition and pass on the unity, peace, and love that this special day proclaims.