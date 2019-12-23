Editor’s note: If a student or grade level is not present in the included photos, they were not in attendance at the 2019 District Creative Writing Recognition Program and were presented their certificate or trophy via an alternative route.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Madison County School District (MCSD) hosted the annual Creative Writing Recognition Program at the Madison County Central School (MCCS) gymnasium. Each year, students from every school enter their best creative writing pieces for the chance to win at the school level and, consequently, the district level. Once school winners are selected, they are entered into the district-wide contest, granting them the opportunity to compete against other schools within the district.

Kindergartener Amya Powell led the program, welcoming students, faculty and families to the program. Kindergartener Gavin Pinkard led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance and School Board Member Carol Gibson gave a brief message, commending the efforts of the students and faculty members who participated in the annual contest.

After the opening remarks, students Farrah Leslin, second grade; Logan Bass, sixth grade; and Yanet Serrano, tenth grade; presented a series of special speeches titled, “Why Do I Write?” Lastly, MCSD Superintendent Shirley Joseph presented the 2019 district creative writing contest award winners. Each contest winner received a certificate and first place winners received an additional trophy.

The kindergarten district contest winners were: Amya Powell, first place; Gavin Pinkard, second place; and Tyler Johnson, third place. First grade award winners were: Chloe Dickinson, first place; Andrew Wilson, second place; and Paris Shonk, third place. Second grade contest winners were: Miyah Ceder, first place; Farrah Leslin, second place; and Joy Hernandez, third place. The third grade district creative writing winners were: Kyden Nowak, first place; Emmalin Ensminger, second place; and Rhi’Kayla Wyche, third place. The fourth grade students who won the district-wide creative writing contest included: Samiya Wingate, first place; Lynzee Douglas, second place; and Avery Brown, third place. The fifth grade district creative writing contest winners were: Jaiden Johnson, first place; Dale Browning, second place; and Madison Roberts, third place.

Sixth grade creative writing contest winners included: Logan Bass, first place; Addison French, second place; and Jameia Barnes, third place. District creative writing contest winners for seventh grade included: Emma Thompson, first place; Sarah Androski, second place; and Jacob Knighton, third place. Creative writing contest winners for eighth grade were: Jonas Chirinos-Sanchez, first place; Ethan McGilvray, second place; and Taylor Haynes, third place. Ninth grade district-wide creative writing award winners included: A’Shariya Bradley, first place; and Avril Mapps, second place—there were no other entries. Tenth grade creative writing winners included: Abby Ratliff, first place; Sophia Dowdy, second place; and Yanet Serrano, third place. Rashaun Alexander was the first place winner and solo entry for eleventh grade. No twelfth graders entered the contest.

Congratulations to all creative writing contest participants!