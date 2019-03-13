2019 Citizen of the Year nominations now accepted

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

We all know someone who has done outstanding things for Madison County. Why not honor them with one of the most coveted awards in the area?

With the 38th annual Down Home Days Festival and Parade drawing near, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that nominations are now being accepted for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. The award is presented to a resident of the county who has made a positive difference through leadership, community involvement and improvement, volunteerism and public service to the county.

Past winners of the award include Ashley Beggs, Marvin "Merv" Mattair and Howard Phillips.

The individual chosen at the Citizen of the Year will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 38th Annual Down Home Days Parade on Saturday, April 27. Previous winners are not eligible to be nominated and the activities should be outside of the duties of the individual's regular job.

You are invited to submit your nominations by logging onto the Madison County Chamber of Commerce website at www.madisonfl.org. A link to the survey will be available on the home page.