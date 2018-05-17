2018 Fancy Flea happens tomorrow

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Fancy Flea is coming back to Madison once again and it's time to start preparing. On Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., take a step back in time as you visit The Fancy Flea Vintage Home and Garden Market, in downtown Madison.

Historic architecture and quaint restaurants await you as you peruse the street vendors with their beautiful housewares, including painted and shabby chic furniture, farmhouse decor, mid-century modern, rustic and savage pieces, and antiques items, homemade jams and jellies, donuts and muffins, vintage fabrics and clothing, and so much more.

Visit the coffee shop for your morning brew of choice, then enjoy one of many casual dining spots in the afternoon for lunch... and then more shopping! Make sure you visit the downtown shops for more vintage inspiration! There are several that will round out your Fancy Flea adventure. You will not go home empty handed.

The Fancy Flea teams looks forward to seeing you at their show. The Fancy Flea will take place at ­197 SW Range Ave., in Madison. Admission is free. For more information, call Lori Powell at (863) 712-3278.