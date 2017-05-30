2017 acreage reporting dates

In order to comply with FSA program eligibility requirements, all producers are encouraged to visit the Madison/Taylor County FSA office to file an accurate crop certification report by the applicable deadline.

The following acreage reporting dates are applicable for Madison and Taylor counties:

Saturday, July 15: All other crops (except fruits and vegetables covered by NAP), including Corn, Soybeans, Peanuts, Cotton, Grain Sorghum, Millet.

Tuesday, August 15: Peppers (transplanted only) for planting period July 1 to August 15, Tomatoes for planting period July 1 to August 15, Sweet Corn for planting period July 15 to August 31.

Fruits and Vegetables covered by the Non-insured Assistance Program (NAP) must be reported within 15 days of planting.

The following exceptions apply to the above acreage reporting dates:

If the crop has not been planted by the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 15 calendar days after planting is completed.

If a producer acquires additional acreage after the above acreage reporting date, then the acreage must be reported no later than 30 calendars days after purchase or acquiring the lease. Appropriate documentation must be provided to the county office.

If a perennial forage crop is reported with the intended use of “cover only,” “green manure,” “left standing,” or “seed,” then the acreage must be reported by Saturday, July 15.

Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) policy holders should note that the acreage reporting date for NAP covered crops is the earlier of the dates listed above or 15 calendar days before grazing or harvesting of the crop begins.

For questions regarding crop certification and crop loss reports, please contact the Madison/Taylor County FSA office at (850) 973-2205.