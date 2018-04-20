1988: Tornado devastates County

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On this day, April 20, 1988, Greene Publishing, Inc. reported on a deadly tornado that ripped through Madison County in the pre-dawn hours of April 19, 1988. It was dubbed as the worst tornado to hit Madison County in decades. This was no ordinary storm as cars were piled on top of each other, chicken houses were destroyed, and Grace Presbyterian Church was obliterated.

Rick Patrick, who was living in Perry at the time, was taking evening graduate classes at Valdosta State College. He stated that he drove through town the afternoon after the tornado touchdown. "[I was] just shocked at how bad it was," said Patrick. "For years, you could see exactly where the tornado went through." At the time, the Governor of Florida Bob Martinez stated that "The path of destruction cut by the tornado was chilling. The people of Madison County have suffered a tragedy, and I will make sure the State will do everything it can to help them recover." This is the news release from that fateful day.

Madison Countians were rudely awakened to the sound of cracking timbers and shattering glass at approximately 5:15 a.m., on Tuesday, April 19, as the worst tornado in decades hit Madison County, carving a path from the southwest corner to the northeast corner.

The killer twister left four dead and 15 injured in its wake, as it tore its way northeastward from the City of Madison to the Hickory Grove area, northeast of Pinetta. Trees and homes were damaged along a line from Eridu in the southwest corner of the county in various spots as the twister bounced its way to the southwestern fringe of town.

It was at this point that the twister began to do its worst damage, destroying businesses on the southend of Madison. The church was a total loss, and homes were battered by heavy winds and falling trees, leaving some of the houses with extensive roof and glass damage. The swirling mass of debris from trees, buildings, and power lines continued on its northeast trek, destroying houses in the Locust Grove subdivision and along SR 145 and SR 255 as it went, and killing and injuring those who were taken unaware.

Two people were killed on the Fraleigh Tobacco Farms: Walter Oliver Jr., 39; and Dearmiste Pinesett, 41; while a couple living in a mobile home, Robert and Lavelle McCullough, both in their lates 40s, were killed. According to a report from the Madison County Memorial Hospital, 15 people were injured in the natural disaster.

An estimate from the Red Cross totaled $800,000 to $900,000 in damages to 75-80 houses, with 25-30 houses being destroyed. Florida Power and Light Company General Manager, Bernard Wilson, said work crews from Crawfordville, Jefferson County, Hamilton County and Taylor County came to Madison to assist in restoring power to the county. The County's power had been out since 5 a.m. on April 19, or earlier. Ninety percent of the county's power was restored by 10 a.m.