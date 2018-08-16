August 15, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Mr. A.H. Hancock, age 75, died early Monday morning at Madison County Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Mr. Hancock was owner-manager of Hancock Hotel.

Rudy Hamrick Jr., twelve-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. O.R. Hamrick had the misfortune to fracture his right arm in an accident at play at the 4-H Camp at Cherry Lake, last Wednesday. He was brought to the local hospital for treatment and is recovering satisfactory from injury.

County Agent Rudy Hamrick’s 1957 Chevrolet was badly damaged in a wreck Thursday night when it was driven out of Cherry Lake State 4-H Camp grounds and ran into a oak tree. The driver, a juvenile, was a visitor at the closing exercises at the camp, was in the car without permission.

August 16, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

After almost forty-tree years in the laundry and dry-cleaning business, Mr. Fred Mickler has decided to retire.

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Reed will celebrate their tenth anniversary this Friday night. The Reeds, and their three children Linda, Mickey and Danny, have recently moved to Madison from Jacksonville. Mr. Reed is a Math instructor at NFJC.

Mrs. C.E. Dickey will begin her new job as Director of the Practical Nursing School at the Adult Education Center on August 15. On August 4, she completed fourteen years’ service at the Madison Co. Health Department.

August 18, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

Dr. Gary P. Sims, former president of New Mexico State University at Carlsbad, accepted the presidency of North Florida Junior College Wednesday morning, Aug 16. He was offered the position by NFJC trustees immediately following an interview on Friday August 11.

Douglas A. Favors of Madison, son of Mrs. Mildred Favors, has been promoted to Specialist Four in the Army. He is presently stationed in Germany.

Mack King, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Mack King, was baptized at the Sunday Morning service at the Madison Presbyterian Church, U.S., by the Rev. Jordan Bradford.

August 17, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Bobby Hart, 31, who recently resigned as executive director of the Senior Citizens Center, will also be leaving the post of recreation park supervisor Aug. 26.

At a meeting of the Madison City Commission last week the pros and cons of a new 760-bed prison slated for the city’s industrial park became academic as the city turned over to the start 159 acres for the new $10.5 million facility.

William Dale Gibson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Gibson, celebrated his third birthday on July 31 with a party-picnic at his home in Hanson. Helping Bill celebrate, along with their parents were Lisa and Lauren Ragans, Taylor Lewis, Lee Huston, Valerie and Caleb Sindt, Megan and Blake Harris and Stephanie and Julis Ash.