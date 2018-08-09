August 8, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Bland are the proud parents of a baby girl born last week. They have two boys, Larry and Greg.

Gale A. Buchanan or Pinetta, Elmo B. Whitty of Lee and William B. Paschal of Madison have completed the six-week leadership training course conducted at the 1958 Ft. Benning ROTC Camp.

Wanda Vickers, five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James D. Vickers of Cherry Lake was involved in an accident with a lawn mower Monday at the Vickers home which resulted in serious injury to her left foot. The end of the big toe was cut off, and the second toe to the joint. She received surgery at the local hospital and is now convalescing at her home.

August 9, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Mrs. Doris Scruggs, the headmistress of Madison Academy, told Rotarians that the new private school with an anticipated enrollment of 80 students to open this fall will be housed in a building on Sullivan Street made available by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Russell.

Tommy Greene, Editor-owner of the Madison County Carrier, celebrated the fourth anniversary of the founding of the publication. Those celebrating with Tommy were Mrs. Greene, Assistant Editor; Mrs. Annette Sircy, Office Manager; and Ruth Hodges, Advertising manager.

The home of Tommy Henderson was burglarized Aug. 2. Missing was a stereo, record player, baseball and $600.

August 11, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

A Madison County youth took top honors at Florida Farm Bureau's safety seminar last week, held at 4-H Doe camp in Ocala. Maggie Brandies was the top student in Water Safety, scoring highest on a written test.

Ronald R. Wesson, son of retired Air Force Master Sergeant and Mrs. Harley R. Wesson of Madison, has been promoted to airman first class in the U.S. Air Force.

August 10, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Madison's junior league all-star team entered the section one tournament in Orange City on Monday, July 25. The tournament was played at Valentine Park and featured four district winners: district 11- Madison; district 14- Altamonte Springs; district 15- West Hernando; and district 1- Eglin Air Force Base.

An 18-year-old Cherry Lake youth facing a battery charge was found dead Thursday, the apparent victim of suicide by a large overdose of aspirin, police reported.

August 7, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

North Florida Medical Center, located in the former Madison Travel office on Range Street in Madison held its grand opening Tuesday, Aug. 4. Owned and operated by Rosie LaChance and her husband, Robert.

Julie Gillean, bride-elect of Brian Townsend, was honored with a Bridal Shower at the home of Mrs. Glen Sorenson, of Jacksonville, on June 20, 1998.