July 25, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

J. Arthur Cruce, well known Madison county citizen, is this week announcing his candidacy for County Commissioner in District Two.

In the City election Tuesday, Van. H. Priest was elected City Commissioner for a term of three years to succeed himself with no opposition. Votes cast were 102.

Miss Marie Ragans, bride-elect of Sunday, July 27, was complimented with a miscellaneous shower given Saturday evening by Mrs. John Hadden, Mrs. Robert Hughey, Mrs. O.A. Bass and Mrs. Girlie Ragans at the Hadden home. The Livingroom was decorated with arrangements of summer flowers.

July 26, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Miss. Sandra McLeod, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. McLeod, who will be married in August to Jimmy Pearce, son of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Pearce, of Cherry Lake, had a miscellaneous bridal shower in the Brown home in Cherry Lake.

Jenny Burnette celebrated her eighth birthday with a party last Saturday, given by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Burnette, Jr. with eleven guests present.

Emma Goodwin celebrated her 88th birthday on July 4, at the home of her daughter, Lillie B. Joseph, of Greenville.

July 28, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

A 96-year-old steam locomotive, which is the oldest locomotive that is still operating in the United States came to Madison on July 25.

Miss Vivian Welch, of Lee, will be representing our county at the State Farm Bureau Convention as Miss Madison County's Farm Bureau Queen, She will be competing for the title of Miss Florida Agriculture.

Pastor Kenneth D. Cooks formerly announced that he will be taking up new duties in the Miami district of the Seventh Day Adventist Church beginning in early August. He will be with us the next two Sabbaths.

July 27, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Gov. Bob Martinez announced the appointment of NFJC instructor Joe Akerman to the North Florida Regional Planning Council.

Tia Williams, a 1988 Madison County High graduate, is a presidential scholar at NFJC. Presidential scholarships are full-tuition scholarships for the associate degree program.

Teresa Stalvey, Dale Starling, Jeff Fletcher, Leo Gordie and Kim Walker are among a select group of students chosen to work as peer counselors at NFJC this fall.

July 24, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

Former Madison County High School standout Kevin Rye has signed to play baseball at North Florida Community College, announced head coach Lee Kuyrkendall.

An exciting tobacco sales season kicked off Tuesday, July 21, with the first sale of the year at Madison Tobacco Sales.