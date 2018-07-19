July 18, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Richard Williams had the misfortune of falling out of a tree at the home of Mrs. Alice Hinton and breaking his arm. He was rushed to Valdosta to have it set and is convalescing nicely. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Williams.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Paul Graves are announcing the birth of an 8 lb. 9-ounce boy born July 12. They have a daughter Sabrina.

July 19, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

President Robinson of Hardee Motors congratulates star salesman. Mr. Webb won a trip for two to the Virgin Islands during Ford's "switch it on sale," but decided to take two Ford-Philco appliances instead.

Miss Elinor Matters was entertained at a miscellaneous shower Tuesday evening in the Florida Power Corp. lounge. Hostesses were Mrs. Ed Bland, Mrs. Harry Blount, Mrs. Gerald Bland, and Mrs. Robert Smith. The refreshment table held an arrangement of pretty blue hydrangeas. Miss Matters was presented with lovely gifts by the guests. The hostesses served punch, cake and nuts to twenty-five guests.

July 21, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

Marine Lance Corporal James F. Rutherford, son of David Rutherford of Lee, has been promoted to his present rank while serving at the Marine Corps Air station in, Cherry Point, N.C. He joined the Marine Corps in July 1977.

Captain Clifford Ayer is the second Air Force officer to join the E-2C- E-3A officer exchange program at Norfolk and is slated to complete training by November 1978. He will then join a fleet squadron as a Naval Flight Officer. The son of Mrs. Claudia Ayer of Madison, Capt. Ayer graduated from the University of the South and commissioned through the AFROTC program.

July 20, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

A fire early Tuesday morning damaged a vacant home at 1404 SW Lee St., according to a fire spokesman. No one was injured in the blaze which was reported at midnight and which fireman fought until 3 a.m.

Joe Todd, vice president of investments with Raymond James and Associates, is announcing his intention to seek the position of the county commission, District Five, in the upcoming election.

July 17, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Stanley appeared before the Madison County Commission on July 1, asking that the new Pre-K through eighth-grade school, to be built adjacent to the high school, be granted a public shelter exemption.

The Madison County 11-12-year-old Softball All-Star Team won the district title when they beat Mayo with a 16-8 and 21-11 final score on July 6 and July 7.