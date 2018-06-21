June 20, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Billie Burnette has returned from Brevard, NC., where he took the Red Cross Water Safety and Life Saving course at Camp Carolina. Young Burnette successfully passed the examination to become a Certified Red Cross Instructor in Water Safety and has resumed his duties here as Life Guard at the Madison Recreational Center.

Van H. Priest has been appointed to the Domestic Distribution Committee of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce by President W.M.A. McDonnell. Mr. Priest is chairman of the Florida Retail Federation. The group to which he has been named studies national problems and legislative issues affecting merchants.

Tom Beggs has been chosen president of the Hospital Board, succeeding Jake Vickers, deceased, and C.P. Kelly has been selected as the new Board Member.

June 21, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Reverend Walter D. Edwards, who has been the Associate minister of the Trinity Methodist of Tallahassee, for the past two years, is the new minister of the First Methodist Church. Reverend Edwards is married to the former Miss Irish Carroll of Pavo, Ga., and they have a son, Lee, who is 19 months old.

Mr. David Smith, FFA teacher, and Willie Agner, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Agner, and Thomas Surles of Cherry Lake, Madison FFA Chapter members; Mr. Jimmy Everett and several delegates of Lee Chapter, and Mr. Herman Melvin and students of Greenville FFA, are attending the State FFA Convention in Daytona Beach this week. Willie Agner received the state Farmer Award on Wednesday morning.

Miss Vicki Page, whose wedding will be an event of July 13, was honored at a lovely gadget shower, Tuesday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Chason. Hostesses for the party were Mrs. Chason, Miss Kay Chason, Mrs. Henry Dickinson, and Mrs. Sarah Pippin.

June 23, 1978 ( 40 Years Ago)

Ms. Dorothy Jean Zipperer received her Doctor of Philosophy degree in Education from Florida State University. Mr. and Mrs. Hillbern Zipperer, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Holmes and Miss Tracy Jean Revels attended Commencement Ceremonies June 19 at Doak Campbell Stadium, in Tallahassee.

Activity is planned on South Range St., opposite of the Winn-Dixie store as construction on Madison Town Houses got underway with bulldozers churning up dirt. A zoning change has been applied for and a hearing thereon is slated for next week.

June 22, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Richard L. Ealy, son of Carson and Betty L. Ealy of Madison, has been promoted in the U.S. Air Force to the rank of staff sergeant. Ealy is an administration specialist at Tyndall Air Force Base with the 325th Equipment Maintenance Squadron.

The courtroom on the second floor of the Madison County courthouse looks as opulent now as an opera house in the gold rush days. Having been restored to its initial beauty, it will soon have air conditioning, something it never had. The work was financed by Sheriff Joe Peavy's drug bust fund, not the county commission.