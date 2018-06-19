Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

As previously reported in the June 15 issue of the Madison Enterprise-Recorder, on Wednesday, June 13, signs were unexpectedly placed at Family Dollar's storefront in Lee informing the public that all food items were unavailable for purchase at their location.

Many residents have expressed their concern, explaining that Family Dollar is the only grocery store in the town. Residents are required to drive to the cities of Madison, Live Oak, Tallahassee or other neighboring cities in order to purchase groceries and other goods. For some, this is a financial inconvenience.

According to the official inspection report released to our newsroom by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Food Safety, Family Dollar was prohibited from selling all comestibles due to 13 food safety violations discovered during the inspection on June 13. Most of the reported violations were due to issues related to a sizable rat infestation. A Department inspector will return for a re-inspection on or about June 27, 2018.