June 13, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Mary Frances Baumgarten, the three-year-old daughter of Mrs. Mary Ann Baumgarten, was complimented with a party on June 6, celebrating her birthday.

A homecoming meeting was held at the Moseley Hall Baptist church Sunday, June 1 with a large attendance. Guest speaker for the occasion was Rev. Claude T. Hall, of Southside church in Perry. A bountiful dinner was enjoyed during the noon hour.

Miss Marilyn Cole and fiancé, Harry Drake, whose wedding will be an event of June, were honored with a dinner party given Thursday evening by Mrs. P.J. Parramore, Miss Phillis Parramore and Mr. and Mrs. Mickey Ward, at the Parramore home.

June 14, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Three Madisonian Students have "made their mark" in sports at North Florida Junior College in Madison. The three are Sherril Hicks, who lettered in basketball, son of Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Hicks; Harvey Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. David B. Smith, and Alvin Townsend, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Townsend, both of whom lettered in baseball.

Mr. and Mrs. P.S. Cantey, Jr. announce the arrival of a baby boy on June 8. He was born in Tallahassee and named Michael Joseph Cantey.

Mrs. R.R. Dugan, of Cherry Lake, is retiring from teaching a number of years in the Cherry Lake School and Madison Elementary school. Many of her students feel her teachings were an asset in forming the foundation of their lives.

June 16, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

A few weeks ago, Frank Bryson, of Greenville, was browsing through a list of equipment for sale by the Veterans Hospital of Miami when he noted a Kidney Dialysis machine. Thinking it might be helpful for an area hospital to have available to treat kidney patients, he bought the machine sight unseen.

A few miles east of Lee on I-10, they are building two of the most modern rest stations in the whole United States and they are costing only slightly over a million dollars for the entire layout.

Phyllis Rhoden Dietrich graduated Friday, June 9, from Valdosta State College. She received a degree of Bachelor of Science in Education.

June 15, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

A Friday fire destroyed a mobile home owned by Sam McGhee and occupied by Yvonne Johnson and her children, none of whom were injured in the blaze which totaled the home. Fire Chief Raymond Pinkard said the fire appeared to have started in a sofa at the residence located at 880 County Camp Rd.

William and Michaela Fourakers announce the birth of a son born on Sunday, June 5. Weighing six pounds and measuring 19 inches. The little fellow has been named William Adam Fourakers. He joined Jessica Ann, four-years-old.

Kaye Taylor Rogers, daughter of Douglas and Christine Taylor and Bryon L. Thigpen, son of Bill and Juanita Thigpen are proud to announce their forthcoming marriage Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m.

June 12, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

Sara Stone, Madison County High School honors graduate, is the most recent recipient of a Madison County Gator Club Scholarship.

Brock Bigelow, Aucilla Christian Academy pitcher-infielder, was named to the Class A All-State First Team.