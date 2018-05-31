May 30, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Ernie Page, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Page, celebrated his 70th birthday Saturday afternoon with a party for 20 young friends at his home. Mrs. Page and Miss Vicki Page, Marion Arnold and Susan Smith assisted with the games and in serving. Favors were all-day suckers.

The Rev. James T. Barber will preach the Madison High School commencement sermon at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 1, in the First Baptist Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Simpson, Jr. are now residing in Bermuda, where Mr. Simpson is the manager of the Cambridge Beach Hotel. They left Florida the last of April for their new residence.

May 31, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Miss Gloria Monteze Thomas, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Thomas of Lee, was the Valedictorian of the 1968 Graduating Class of Madison High School. Miss Margaret Julia Pinkard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Pinkard of Madison, was the Salutatorian.

City softball began Tuesday night. In the games, Kenny Walker hit two home runs as Suregas- Cherry's ‘66 defeated Hopewell, 19-11. Hugh Waller and Gayward Hendry hit homers for Hopewell. Suregas scored early and was never contested.

Mr. Merchant Sr., Editor of The Enterprise-Recorder passed away at age eighty.

June 2, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

Mrs. Geneva Collins of Ft. Pierce, Fl. and Rev. J.R. Swilley of Madison announce the engagement of their daughter, Pauline S. Wells to Mr. Charles Tolbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. K. Tolbert, of Ft. Pierce, Fl. The wedding is planned for June 10 at 5 p.m. at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, in Madison.

Department awards for Greenville High School are as follows. Journalism: Peggy Wilson, co-editor Yearbook; Chorus: Jerome Thompson, Best Student; Office Practice: Valerie Glee, best Student; Attendance Awards: Mark Burnett, outstanding attendance; Citizenship Awards: Valerie Glee and George Wilkins; Outstanding Senior: George Wilkins; Valedictorian and Salutatorian: Valerie Glee and Peggy Wilson.

The Lee Junior High Kindergarten held its graduation on Tuesday, May 30. Following a short program, parents and students looked at slides taken of the students during the year. The graduating students are Michael Blair, Craig Donaldson, Amon Doyle, Brian French, Edward Hale, Linda Humphrey, Kathy Lynch, Jennifer Payne, Jason Phillips, Jay Dee Poling, Robby Smith, Robby N. Smith, Stuart Ward, Donnie Webb, Grace Webb, Audrey Williams, and Laurie Ziarko.

June 1, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Willie Glee announced this week that he will be a candidate for the Madison County School Board District Four, the post now held by Clyde Alexander. Glee is a resident of Madison County. His wife, Ann, is a nursing assistant at Tri-County Medical Center and their daughters, Tabby and Fadra, and sons, Daniel and Willie, are students at Madison Middle and Madison Primary Schools.

Valedictorian honors are shared this year at Madison County High School by Ashley Hardee and Felix Pryor, who ended their four-year careers with exactly the same grade point. Named salutatorian is Tia Williams.

May 29, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

Air Force Airman David L. Sykes, Jr. has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, in San Antonio, Tx. Sykes is the son of Cathy C. Perniciano of Bay St. Louis, Mi., and David L. Sykes, Sr., of Madison.