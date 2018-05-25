May 23, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Kirk Pittman's Gulf Service, is holding its big formal opening May 23 and 24, with a big celebration, during which a portable television will be given away Saturday night. In addition, balloons and lollipops will be handed away to the children. Kirk will also give a set of four antique auto tumblers with each sale of seven or more gallons of Gulf Gas.

Debbie Wheeler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Graham Wheeler, celebrated her fifth birthday Friday afternoon with a lovely party. About fifty young guests enjoyed the afternoon with Debbie. The green and yellow birthday cake was topped with five yellow candles, Cupcakes, lemonade and ice cream were also served. Favors for the children were pinwheels. Mrs. James Page, of Thomasville, assisted Mrs. Wheeler in entertaining. Debbie received many attractive gifts.

The Student Council of Pinetta Junior High school has elected new officers for the school year, 1958-59 as follows: Ronald Bass, President; Bobby Joe Buchanan, Vice-President; Judy Littleton, Secretary and Treasurer; and Rebecca Buchanan, Reporter.

May 24, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Miss Sandra Tibbals, who will become the bride of James E. Everett on June 23, was complimented at a miscellaneous shower Tuesday evening by members of the Eastern Star. Arrangements of white and blue hydrangea enhanced the reception room at the Masonic hall where a large number of guests were entertained.

The Senior Class of 1968 held its annual Class Day Program Tuesday, May 22 at Madison High School auditorium. The program consisted of 18 skits portraying the first through the 12th grades. It was centered mostly on the activities of the senior year. The program was narrated by Dan Buchanan, a former speech student, and was written by Carson Cherry, a student in journalism. In conclusion the last will and testament of each senior was read.

Army Private First Class Barney Byington Jr, 22, whose parents live in Greenville, received a Parachutist Badge May 2, upon completion of the Infantry School's three-week airborne course at Ft. Benning, Ga.

May 26, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

A formal ground-breaking ceremony for Madison Square Shopping Center will be held next Wednesday, May 31. The major tenants in Madison Square are Winn-Dixie, Eagle Family Discount Stores, TG & Y, Revco Drugs, and Ken's Barbecue.

Mr. and Mrs. John Austin Willyoung, of Jacksonville, announced the approaching marriage of their daughter, Janice Marie, to Berry Martin Reeves, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Marvin Reeves, of Madison. The wedding will be June 17 at 7 p.m. in the First Presbyterian Church, North Range St, in Madison.

Mrs. Louvenia Hames was hostess at a full course rehearsal dinner the evening of May 11, honoring her son, Paul's marriage to Miss Deena Dietrich. The setting was the delightful home of Mrs. T.C. Coody. Beautiful floral arrangements were placed in advantageous points in the spacious rooms open to guests. Among the twenty four people attending were husbands and wives of the wedding party, close relatives of the bride and groom-elect and Rev. and Mrs. Charles Peck of the Rocky Springs Methodist Church.

May 25, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Sue Williams, an employee of Madison House for 28 years, has retired. A retirement party was held for her at Ken's Restaurant.

Official groundbreaking at the DeSoto Crossing Shopping Center on the north side of U.S. 90 near Madison Marble Works will be held Friday at 1 p.m. On hand will be people from the R.E. Jarett Co., the developers, officials from Food Lion, the discount grocery chain, Big B Drugs and Scottie's Hardware. City and county officers plus Chamber of Commerce officials will also be on hand.

May 22, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

Michelle Peacock, Beta Club president, presented a check for $400 to Monteen Cave, President of Madison County Foundation for the Dream and Succeed Scholarship program. The Beta Club plans to complete the purchase of a full scholarship in the future.