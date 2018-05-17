May 16, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Larry C. O'Steen, Madison member of Theta Phi, honorary society for ministers and religious workers, was recognized as an outstanding student at Emory during Honors Day ceremonies on May 9.

The Greenville Band attended the State Contest last Thursday. In marching, they were awarded the rating of excellent and also in concert they received excellent. The clarinet quartet received superior and the clarinet solo received excellent.

Debra Bland, 6, and Marcia Bland, 5, celebrated their birthdays with a party Wednesday morning at the Playhouse Kindergarten. They are daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Bland. Twenty-one guests enjoyed games and sang Happy Birthday to the girls. The hostesses, Mrs. Frances Sanders and Mrs. Bland, served the cake with drinks. Debra's cake of white was trimmed with blue and 6 blue candles. Marcia's birthday cake of green had pink decorations and candles. Balloons were favors.

May 17, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Miss Monteze Thomas is valedictorian of MHS graduating class, and Miss Margaret Pinkard is salutatorian.

The F & M Grocery in East Madison is being considerably enlarged. The whole front has been torn away and a much larger store is being built. The new building will be nearer the highway and will be 37 and a half feet wide and 54 feet in length.

The Madison Elementary School chorus, directed by Mrs. James Copeland, gave a delightful musical program at the Lions' Club meeting Tuesday. The program was a repeat in part of that given at the school last Friday night. Favorites such as Old Black Joe, Polly Wolly Doodle, Jacob's Ladder and other well-known numbers were given by the young people.

May 19, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

On May 15, a permit was issued for construction of Ken's Barbecue at an estimated cost of $42,000.

Last weekend, the seventh graders of Madison Academy visited Cumberland Island National Seashore to view the largest and most southerly island off the coast of Georgia. The group was accompanied by Mrs. Gene Browning, Mrs. B.J. Fuqua, and William O. Brazil, headmaster.

Mrs. Joan Fraleigh, president of the Greater Madison County Chamber of Commerce, welcomes members of the City Commissions of Lee, Greenville, and Madison; members of the County Commission; the County Sheriff; and members of the local press at the recent lunch hosted by the Chamber. Mr. Jack Strickland, Executive Director of the Gadsden County Chamber of Commerce, was the principal speaker for the occasion.

May 18, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Robert Andrews announced this week that he will be a candidate for the Madison County Commission, district five, the post now held by Roy Smith. Andrews is a Democrat and in the insurance business. He and his wife, Jenny, a school teacher at Madison County High School, have three daughters: Carol, Lynne, and Robin.

The Rev. and Mrs. Alton M. Phillips of Madison announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Stephanie Carol, to Albert Lassiter Hill III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert L. Hill, Jr., of Defuniak Springs. The Hills are former residents of Madison.

The wedding of Sherri Roberson and William Keith Howell will be Saturday, May 21, at 4 p.m. in Westwood Baptist Church. All friends and relatives are invited to the wedding and reception.

May 15, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

A Ford 5000 Tractor belonging to Jimmie Ragans was swallowed by a sinkhole, measuring approximately 10 feet deep by 10 feet wide.

The Madison Middle School Lady Wildcats took the county championship in a tournament played last Friday at Carson Ealy Recreation Park.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd class Chanda I. McCall, granddaughter of Idell Mccall of Greenville, recently helped the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp win the Allen G. Ogden Award, while deployed to the Mediterranean Sea and Arabian Gulf.