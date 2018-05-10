Cowgirls

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

In a school year that has already seen history-making seasons from the football and boys' basketball teams, the Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls softball team are the latest team with a chance to make history. For the first time since 2013, the Cowgirls are in the Final Four in the state softball tournament. In 2013, the Cowgirls made it to the championship game, only to be defeated by Gulliver Prep by a 9-1 score.

The Cowgirls' path to the Final Four this year has been one with its share of challenges. The Cowgirls made their way into the 16-team tournament by way of a second place finish in Class 1A District Five. This meant the Cowgirls were going to have to win on the road. The first round had the Cowgirls facing off against the defending State Champions, the Lady Tigers of Union County. Despite committing four errors, the Cowgirls were able to advance with a 5-2 victory over the Lady Tigers.

The game was tied at one run apiece at the end of the first inning. The Cowgirls added one run in the fifth inning, then opened their lead with three runs in the seventh inning. The Lady Tigers managed to score one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the Cowgirls were able to hold on for the win.

Laila Dickey went three-for-four at the plate, with one RBI. McKenzie Miller had one hit in two at-bats, with one RBI. Jocelyn Davis went one-for-three, driving in two runs. Reese Rutherford had one RBI with a sacrifice hit.

Rutherford went the distance on the mound for the Cowgirls, giving up four hits, no earned runs racking up 14 strike-outs and walking just one batter.

Next up for the Cowgirls was a trip to Hilliard on Tuesday, May 8, to face the Red Flashes of Hilliard High School. The Cowgirls went up early, leading the Red Flashes, 2-1, at the end of the first inning. The Cowgirls had another 2-1 advantage during the third inning, bringing the score to a 4-2 Cowgirl lead. The rest of the game was a defensive struggle, with neither team able to score. The game ended with the Cowgirls on the winning end of a 4-2 final score and the Cowgirls preparing for a trip to Vero Beach.

Halie Wetherington had one hit in four trips to the plate, with one RBI. Amber Reed went one-for-four, with one RBI. Kaylee Groover also had an RBI via a sacrifice bunt.

Rutherford turned in another impressive job on the mound for the Cowgirls, giving up four hits, one earned run, striking out nine and walking one.

The Cowgirls will now travel to Vero Beach for the state semi-final game on Wednesday, May 16 at 2:20 p.m. The Cowgirls will face the Lady Tigers of Trenton High School. The Lady Tigers come into the semi-final game with a 25-3 record. Information regarding the webcast of the game can be found at www.fhsaa.org.

Cowboys

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

It was a game that will certainly live for many years in Cowboy lore. In the bottom of the seventh inning of the Region Semi-final game against the Red Devils of Williston High School on Wednesday, May 9, the Cowboys had a 4-0 lead, and it seemed that everything was in control. Just get three outs, and everyone in the packed stadium could go home. However, due to some unfortunate calls that did not go the Cowboys' way (not a complaint, that's part of baseball) and a couple of uncharacteristic errors, the bases were loaded with Red Devil base runners. A runner was walked in, putting a run on the board for the Red Devils. Then another run comes across the plate, still leaving the bases loaded. Then it happened. A deep fly ball that sails over the left-field wall; a grand slam home run. The score was now 6-4 in favor of the Red Devils. Could the home team Cowboys come back from this set-back and progress to the next game in the state tournament?

The Cowboys established early dominance in the game, thanks to tremendous pitching from Dilan Lawson, as well as great defensive play from other Cowboys; notably Jae Mitchell at first base and Logan Lepper at third. The game was a defensive struggle for both teams until the third inning when the Cowboys scored three runs. The Cowboys added one more run in the fifth inning to set up their 4-0 lead going into the seventh. In the bottom of the seventh inning with their backs to the wall, the Cowboys managed to tie the score at six with two runs. This took the game into extra innings.

The game remained knotted at six runs apiece until the bottom of the ninth inning with two outs and Dustin Bass at second base when senior Drew Annett stepped up to the plate. Only young Annett knows just what was going through his mind. Would this be his last at-bat as a Cowboy? That question was soon answered in a definitive way when he ripped a walk-off base hit into the outfield, allowing Dustin Bass to race across home plate for the winning run. Annett would indeed have a chance to step up to the plate again as a Cowboy.

Annett went three-for-four at the plate, with two RBIs. Lepper had one hit in his four at-bats, with one RBI. Mitchell was one-for-three at the plate, with two RBIs.

Dilan Lawson pitched for 6.1 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, three walks and striking out ten batters. Dylan Bass and Drew Herring came for relief and combined for 2.2 innings pitched giving up two hits, three earned runs, four walks and striking out four.

With the 7-6 win, the Cowboys move on to the Regional Championship game on Tuesday, May 15, at Cowboy Field. The game will be a rematch of the District Five Championship game between the Cowboys and the Hornets of Lafayette County High School. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Cowboy Field. A large crowd is expected, so it would be wise to arrive at the stadium early.