May 9, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

Miss Ida Jane Pickels, of Greenville High School, has been chosen to attend Girls' State in Tallahassee. She is sponsored by the Greenville American Legion Auxiliary.

Wayne Weger, Jr., and Vicki Page were king and queen at the May Fete last Friday. Escorting them were Harriet Gandy and Charles Dickey.

Mrs. J.J. Sale, Jr. and Mrs. S.L. Brothers were hostesses Saturday evening at Mrs. Sale's home at a buffet supper complementing Miss Wanda Hood. Sixteen guests found their places at tables in the rooms. A three-course menu was served. Decorations emphasized the bridal theme. Mrs. Sale's gift to the honoree was a coffee maker, and Mrs. Brothers gave her silver in her pattern.

May 10, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Miss Gloria Gay bride-elect was honored Thursday evening at a miscellaneous shower given by Mrs. Luther Roth, Mrs. Joe Peavy, Mrs. James Pearce and Mrs. B.F. Killingsworth. The Florida Power Corp lounge was the setting for the party. The lace-covered refreshment table held the punch bowl balanced by crystal candelabra with pink candles. Other decorations were in the bride-elect's wedding color of pink. Mrs. Carlton Wells and Miss Sandra McLeod assisted the honored guest in the opening and displaying her many attractive gifts.

Mrs. Lamar Patrick, of Greenville, attended the May Fete at the Woman's Club Wednesday afternoon. Her granddaughter, Debbie Rains, was a member of Miss Jean's Kindergarten, performing in the Fete.

Seventeen month old German Shepherd Bama of Buena Vista Farms, Madison, owned by Mr. T. M. Howerton won best of breed in the all-breed dog show in Ft. Pierce Sunday. Eighty-five German Shepherds competed in the event. Bama also won second place in the working group. She was handled by Douglas Crane, of Merritt Island. The pup was sired by 1965 Grand Victor of Germany, and International Champion, whose name is Hanko V.D. Hetchmule.

May 12, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

Sheriff Joe Peavy reported that two young men from Valdosta and Albany drowned in the deep and cold waters of Blue Springs in Madison while exploring the myriad of underwater caves. The body of one was recovered by Jacksonville divers on Wednesday night, and the other was recovered on Thursday morning. Two friends of the victims, uninjured, reported the tragedy.

The Madison Kiwanis Club is sponsoring their first annual Peach Festival Parade in downtown Madison, on Saturday, June 3, to kick off their Peach Festival activities for this year.

Shawn Jordan, an eighth grader at Madison Middle School, was second runner-up in the regional spelling bee held in Jacksonville, on April 29. Twenty-two contestants participated in the spelling bee which was televised on Channel 7. The word Shawn missed was "glissade." Shawn was presented with a trophy, a plaque, a World Almanac, dictionary, a stereo and a $50 savings bond.

May 11, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Mr. and Mrs. L. Robert Andrews of Madison announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Jenny Lynne, to K. Douglas Brown, of Madison, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. Robert Brown of Weatherford, O.k. Lynne is a counselor at Madison County High School. Doug is the director of counseling at North Florida Junior College. The wedding will take place on July 2, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, in Madison. There will be a reception following in the fellowship hall.

The faculty at North Florida Junior College annually vote on a graduating sophomore as Student of the Year. Based on outstanding records at NFJC in academic areas, extracurricular activity, and student leadership the selection process is usually a simple task. This year was an exception: two students tied for the honor. Nanette Herndon, of Madison and Susan Hastings, of Lamont were both named Students of the Year.

May 8, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

Joe Robinson has signed to play football on a full scholarship at Valdosta State University, under head coach Mike Kelly. Robinson was one of the key Cowboy football players this year to help the Cowboys win another district championship. He played on both sides of the ball. On offense, he was one of Jake Kinard's key receivers; and on defense, he was the opposing team's worst nightmare as he played strong safety.

A ribbon cutting and grand opening was held Thursday, April 30, for the new Four Freedoms Health Clinic annex. Physician Ali Akbar and Registered Nurse Practitioner Nita Fico have moved into a wing of Johnson Bibb's office on Hancock St. Visitors to the grand opening enjoyed refreshments and a tour of the new facility.