May 2, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

MHS senior class members presented their play, Professor, How Could You? Friday night in the auditorium to an appreciative audience.

Mrs. Emaline Carpenter's home and grounds on Lake Frances were the setting Sunday for a picnic and reunion of the Blalock family. Thirty members of the family enjoyed a basket dinner.

Mrs. Chandler H. Raines Jr. has succeeded Mrs. John Glenn Copeland as receptionist and office manager for Drs Harrison and DuRant. Mrs. Miles C. Money is also newly associated with the official staff.

May 3, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Mrs. T. P. McLeod Jr. has been re-elected president of the Greenville Woman's Club. Mrs. Hubert Sherrod is vice-president; Mrs. Beryle Scarboro, secretary; and Mrs. Roy Davis, treasurer.

The Reverend and Mrs. John Rice Collins were honored, Sunday, with a testimonial by friends and associates at Cherry Lake Baptist Church, North of Madison. Under the leadership of the pastor J. B., Ansley, the occasion was designated as "John Collins Day." Mr. Collins served as pastor there for a long period. He is past Moderator of the Middle Florida Baptist Association.

Winn- Dixie Sales: Coffee, 58 cents; Steak, 59 cents per pound; corn, ten ears for 69 cents; paper towels, 4/$1; flour, 5 lb. bag for 39 cents; Crest toothpaste, 68 cents; charcoal, 89 cents.

May 5, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

Harvey Greene III will serve as page in the Florida Legislature next week, May 8-11. His appointment was confirmed by Sen. Pat Thomas. Harvey will be serving in the House of Representatives and will assist with messages, notes and other work assigned to him. He is the 14-year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Greene of Madison. Harvey is a ninth grader at Aucilla Christian Academy and is active in football, basketball, baseball, track, the Forensic Club and Boy Scouts.

Clarence Blalock's blue Nash automobile burned up in Lee Tuesday night. Mr. W.J. William of Lee brought Mr. Blalock back to Madison.

Miss Mary Vann Dial of this city has been appointed one of the Major General Appleyard, Commander of the Florida Division, for the Confederate Reunion at Little Rock, May 8 - 11.

May 4, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Juanita Terrill, of Lee, has been elected to membership in the American Angus Association. The American Angus Association, with over 300,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef cattle registry association in the world.

Karen and Jim Fletcher announce the birth of a baby boy born March 22 in the Tallahassee Memorial Regional Medical Center. He weighed seven pounds 11 ounces. The little fellow was named Christopher Metcalf Fletcher.

Members of the Florida House appropriations committee and subcommittee on education toured the North Florida Junior College campus last week inspecting tornado damage. With them were officials from the Department of Education as President William McCoy showed them around.

May 1, 1999 (20 Years Ago)

Madison County High School students Meghan Scheetz, Allison Coody, Wendy Branham, Kaila Ragans and Sara Stone, along with group leader John Sirmon, toured Europe April 8-19, visiting many locations in Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

Thirteen members of the Madison County High FHA Chapter attended the Annual State Leadership Conference at Greenlefe in Haines City last Week.