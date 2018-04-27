April 25, 1958 (60 years ago)

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lacone entertained a group of children Sunday at their home south of Madison in honor of their son Al’s fourth birthday. Refreshments and games were enjoyed and all had a wonderful time.

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Sherrod are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. at their home in Mayo. All friends are cordially invited.

Mrs. Van H. Priest was elected chairman of the Department of Community Service of the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs, at the meeting in St. Petersburg last week.

April 26, 1968 (50 years ago)

The fire department was summoned at 12 p.m. Wednesday to the Playhouse Kindergarten just off N.W. Marion Street, where a fire had started in the bathroom or a closet in the rear of the building. It was not known what caused the fire. Fortunately, the children had left for home just a short while before. Mr. Sanders plans to repair the damage and to add another room or two to the building.

The Madison Gas Company portion of the Pittman building on East Base Street is being re-modeled. More space for the company is being arranged and large glass display fronts are being installed.

Miss Martha Rowe was hostess at the bride’s maid’s luncheon Friday, April 12 honoring Miss Susan Weger and her attendants. The lovely affair was held at the Madison Restaurant with nine guests including the bride’s mother, Mrs. Wayne Weger attending. A beautiful arrangement of Spring flowers with yellow, the predominating color centered the luncheon table. Bridal place cards designated places for the guests. Miss Weger presented her attendants with gifts of gloves to wear in the wedding. Miss Rowe’s gift to her honoree was silver in her selected pattern.

April 28, 1978 (40 years ago)

Virleen Williams of Madison was selected as the 1977-1978 Student of the Year in the occupational division, according to Dr. Walter L. Bishop, Academic Dean at North Florida Junior College. Williams, a 1954 graduate of Greenville Training school, has maintained an “A” average throughout her Practical Nursing Program. In addition, she will be competing for state honors in the Nurse’s Aide competition in Cocoa Beach on April 28-29.

Jodie McMahon and Gerald Anderson were recent tennis tournament winners at Madison County Club.

April 27, 1988 (30 years ago)

Colleen Campbell, principal of Greenville Middle School, is running for the office of superintendent of schools in Madison County, she announced this week.

Jimmie’s Truck Stop celebrated with a Spring Fling in honor of our American Truck Drivers. Truckers were invited to have a free barbecue dinner and register for prizes that were furnished by some suppliers and the truck stop. Also they had a chance to spin Jimmie’s Fun Wheel which had a winner every time. One of the many highlights of the Spring Fling was the giveaway of 55,000 Breadwinner stamps that went to 55 lucky truck drivers.

April 24, 1998 (20 years ago)

James Tracy Stephens was appointed the Mayor of Greenville at the monthly meeting of the Greenville Town Council on April 13.

Betty Kemp was appointed to the town council and elected Vice Mayor of the Greenville Town Council meeting held April 13. Betty Kemp is the widow of the late Shelton Kemp, who had previously served as mayor.

An autopsy performed Tuesday morning, April 21, concluded that James Barclay, who was found dead on the Aucilla River in Taylor County Monday afternoon, was an accidental drowning victim. The autopsy also revealed that Barclay had died Saturday, April 18.