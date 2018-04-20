April 18, 1958 (60 years ago)

The Madison Elementary School was broken into last Thursday night by persons who cut through Masonite boards into four classrooms. A locked filling cabinet in one of the rooms was broken open but contained nothing of value to the vandals, and its contents remained unmolested. Less than $2 in small change was obtained from the four rooms. However, the floors were strewn with school supplies and the rooms left in a general mess. Sheriff Moore and Chief of Police Cherry who made the investigation said no clues had been found.

Mr. and Mrs. A.H. Armstrong this week bought the Mrs. J.L. Tooke home on the corner of North Horry and Hayne Streets.

Bestsy Bird was honored at her fourth birthday party Tuesday afternoon, April 15 at her home by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph S. Bird. A pink and white motif was used throughout in the decorations and refreshments. Several games were enjoyed by the guests before the opening of many lovely gifts by the honoree. Assisting were Judy Cole, Nancy Matheny, Carlena Morrow, Jimmy Davis, Bill Cornelius, Mrs. Beasley Cole, Mrs. Harvey Paulk, and Billy Waldrep.

April 19, 1968 (50 years ago)

Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Brannan were honored with a reception on Sunday afternoon, April 14, at their home in Lee, in observance of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married at the home of the bride's parents at Pyriton, Al. on April 14, 1918. They have four children, Mrs. R.C. Sundie of Miami; Mrs. Camille Houghton of Lee, Clark of Jacksonville, and Edward, of Perry. They have five grandchildren. All children and families were present but one.

Mr. and Mrs. Joe Bochnia, of Madison, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Mary Ann to Julius Elmer Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie M. Johnson of Pinetta, Fl. The wedding will be an event of June 7, 1968, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, in Madison. A reception will follow the marriage ceremony at the home of the bride's parents. All friends and relatives are invited to attend.

Mr. and Mrs. Henry Dickinson were hosts at a lovely buffet dinner in their home Friday evening, prior to the Tyson- Weger rehearsal. The twenty-six guests included the wedding party, members the families and out-of-town guests. A beautiful yellow and white arrangement of yellow glads, Saster lilies, Fuji mums and pompons centered the mantel in the living room. A delicious menu of baked ham, chicken Italian, congealed fruit salad, deviled eggs, relishes, and dessert was served.

April 21, 1978 (40 years ago)

The Rocky Springs United Methodist Women honored Miss Deena Dietrich with a lovely bridal shower Saturday evening, March 18, in the church fellowship hall. The wedding of Miss Dietrich and Mr. Paul Hames is to take place May 12 at 7:30 p.m. in the Rocky Springs Church.

Pantry Pride sales: Ice Cream, 79 cents; Dinner Rolls, 3/$1; Hunt's Ketchup, 69 cents; Large dozen eggs, 55 cents; Mayonnaise, 79 cents.

Madison High School Beta Club selected Rick Buie to serve as president of the honor club for the 1978-79 school term. Rick is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Pat Buie. He is interested in writing and participates in many activities.

April 20, 1988 (30 years ago)

Beryle Rachelle (Shelley) Scarboro, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Beryle Scarboro of Greenville, is valedictorian of her graduating class at Aucilla Christian Academy.

Cheryl Aileen McLeod, the 15-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred McLeod, of Madison, has been selected to compete in the 1988 Florida Miss T.E.E.N. Pageant to be held at the Tampa Hyatt-Regency, Tampa, Sept. 3-5. In her pageant, Cheryl and other 13-18-year-olds will be honored and recognized for their achievements in school, community and personally.

April 17, 1998 (20 years ago)

Markesha Williams and Bobby L. Brown announce the birth of a daughter, J'keristen Ro'yanna Yazmine Brown, 5 lbs., 5 oz., born March 9, 1988, at 12:40 p.m. at Tallahassee Community Hospital. Grandparents are Jerome and Pearlie Williams, and Dorsey and Gloria Genn Williams, all of Madison.

Mr. and Mrs. Williams N. VanBibber of Charleston, S.C., announce the engagement of their daughter, Sharon K. VanBibber to Mr. William F. Webb, son of Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Webb of Madison.