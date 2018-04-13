April 11, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

New officers of the Woman's Club were elected Tuesday as follows: 1st Vice Pres., Mrs. J. B. Davis; 2nd Vice Pres, Mrs. Clyde Cantey; recording secretary, Mrs. Marshall Hamilton; corresponding secretary, Mrs. S. H. Moore; treasurer, Mrs. T. C. Gibson. The office of president has not been filled.

A rabid dog last week bit Elmore Williams, his son Ken Williams, of the Blue Springs community, and Bevan Meeks of Hamilton County. The dog roamed between Elmore Williams' place to Allen Kinard's place. Mr. Kinard killed the dog, later reported to be rabid by the State Board of Health.

David Eugene Williams, formerly of Madison and a former Enterprise-Recorder newsboy, became a member of the First Baptist Church of Green Cove Springs and was baptized Sunday night, March 23. Since then he has been elected Vice-president of the training union classes of his church.

April 12, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Richard Baker took the aptitude test last Wednesday, in Jacksonville, preparatory to joining the Coast Guard. Jimmy Smith, who will also join the Coast Guard, took his test in Tallahassee. The boys leave April 19 for Cape May, N.J.

Rick Bonfim and the Stevie James quartet gave a delightful concert at the college Monday night. Rick is a talented soloist and guitarist from Rio de Janeiro attending NFJC. The quartet was formed last fall as the "Hungry Four" and has met with much favor and appreciation in its appearance. Members of the quartet are Stevie James, Bill Pearson, and Kurt Wisner.

The home of Mrs. Carlton Smith will be the setting for the April 21 meeting of the Historical Society at 3 p.m. Founders Day will be observed, and Mr. William Goza, State President, will attend, and living charter members will be honored. Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. a covered dish supper for Mr. Goza will be held at the Madison Hunting Lodge.

April 14, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

Mrs. Carroll Dickey of Lee, whose leg was broken in an accident last fall, underwent surgery in SGMC Wednesday morning to correct another problem when a metal plate inserted in her leg last year came loose or broke.

An unoccupied house of Mrs. Lucile Cruce, of Greenville, was recently vandalized and damaged considerably by what appeared to be a veritable troop of juveniles led by one slightly older and numbering a dozen or more. The youngest was age 5.

The Rotary Club recently kicked in a cash contribution to assist Nat Norfleet get going with “Up With People” and Tammy Pickels and John Sirmon go overseas with a famous US Marching Band composed of star musicians from top bands.

April 13, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Madison County Schools are proud to announce the selection of Jenobel Zipperer Andrews, of Madison, as this year's Teacher of the Year.

Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Blair Jr. proudly announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Sonja Kay Blair to Gregory Brian Hughes, Son of Jimmy Hughes and the late Sarah Hughes. The bride-to-be is currently employed with the Florida Department of Agriculture. Her fiancé is currently employed with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, in Quincy. Miss Blair and Mr. Hughes will be married on May 14 in the Lee First Baptist Church at 6 p.m. All friends and relatives are invited to attend the wedding and reception.

The home of Mr. and Mrs. Noble Ginn was the setting for a reception honoring Eloise " Granny" Ginn on her 75th birthday, Saturday, April 2. The reception was hosted by her children.

April 10, 1998 (20 Years Ago)

The Madison Enterprise-Recorder won a number of awards from the Florida Press Clun and the Florida Press Association, mostly notably for its extensive special issue coverage of the fire that consumed most of a block in downtown Madison.

Greenville Mayor Shelton Lee Kemp, 68, died Tuesday night, April 7, 1998, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Kemp had entered the hospital Monday after becoming very weak and suffering from nausea. While in the hospital, Kemp suffered two heart attacks.