April 4, 1958 (60 years ago)

Mrs. Helen J. Legette of Emory University, Ga., has accepted the position of Librarian in the North Florida Junior College and planned to move here this summer.

The members of Greenville High School Band with their Bandmaster, John Lauer, were happy as they left for Port St. Joe to participate in the District Band Festival but were even more elated when they received the report of the Judges, as they received superior rating in every event in which they participated.

The fire department was called at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to the home of Sallie Mae Haynes, on Sessions Hill, where the fire was gaining progress on the shingle roof. Fire Chief Selph said a spark from the chimney was evidently the cause. Damage was confined to the roof.

April 5, 1968 (50 years ago)

Miss Nunie Smith and her brother, Sim A. Smith, Jr., were guests of honor on the occasion of their eighteenth birthday, at a surprise birthday dinner at their home on last Thursday evening. Arrangements of mixed spring flowers were used in rooms where guests were entertained. Four guests enjoyed a delicious spaghetti supper with the honorees. Mrs. Clifford Ayer, Mrs. Al Hughes, and Miss Fran Harrison assisted the hosts with the arrangements.

Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Catledge was honored at the Rocky Springs Celebration Sunday. They were declared the Methodist family of the year and Mrs. Catledge, the former Miss Bernice Smith, was presented a life membership in the Women’s Society of Christian Service. Mr. Carledge was given a testimonial also.

Mr. and Mrs. Pete Studstill of Madison has purchased the farm of Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Lanning located on Hwy. No. 150 in Cherry Lake. Bob and Beanie Searcy, agents of United Farm Agency handled the transaction.

April 7, 1978 (40 years ago)

Jim Wyche, Madison Restaurateur, accidentally shot himself with his own revolver Thursday morning about an hour before the usual 11 a.m. opening of Friday’s in downtown Metropolitan Madison. The bullet entered the chest cavity, slicing through part of one lung before lodging in the lower abdomen. Sheriff Peavy said Wyche was apparently in good condition at the time he talked with him, and in his opinion, he would recover.

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Clarence Register were honored recently on their Golden Wedding Anniversary with a reception held at the Madison Country Club. Hosting the event were their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Cash Register, and their daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Guilford.

Mr. and Mrs. Coye Webb, of Lee, announce the birth of a son, Shawn Thomas, born Friday, March 24 at Doctors Memorial Hospital, in Perry. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Marcus Day, of Greenville, and Mrs. Ina Webb Moore and the late Clifford Webb, of Lee. Step-grandfather of the baby is Mellous Moore, of Lee.

April 6, 1988 (30 years ago)

Tom Moffses, former Madison City Manager and executive at Relief Printing, has been appointed as a member of the Region six Coordinating Council for vocational education, adult basic education and community services by Gov. Bob Martinez.

Princess Akerman, Madison County Republican committeewoman, was recently elected as a voting delegate to attend the Republican National Convention to be held in New Orleans this August.

Pvt. William M. Pinkard, son of William A. Pinkard and Frances L. Pinkard has completed basic training as Foty Leonard Wood, S.C.

April 3, 1998 (20 years ago)

Nettie Lyons, celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday, March 27. Mrs. Lyons lives across the street from Lee City Hall and has lived in the same house since December of 1927. She moved to Lee from Hamilton County when she married Burton Rowe in December of 1927. Burton died in 1949. She later married J.C. Lyons in 1950, and he died in December of 1962. Mrs. Lyons is a member of the Lee First Baptist Church.

The gifted seventh and eighth-grade students of Madison County visited the Hoggetown Medieval Faire in Gainesville, on Feb. 23, 1998. Students experienced the excitement of the fair and enjoyed medieval music, games, archery, candle making, dueling, falconry and more.