March 21, 1958 (60 years ago)

The Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow, in Greenville High School, is Carol Jo Aman. She received the highest score in a written examination on homemaking knowledge and attitudes, administered Dec. 3 to senior girls in the graduating class. Her examination paper will be entered in competition to name this state’s candidate for the title of All American Homemaker of Tomorrow and will also be considered for the runner-up award in the state. For her achievement, she will receive an award pin designed by Trifari of New York.

Mrs. B.G. Wyche entertained twenty young friends of her son, David Purdon, at lunch Saturday, on the occasion of his eighth birthday. Tad Purdon, Bess Williams and Judy Livingston assisted Mrs. Wyche with entertaining the guests. The birthday cake was decorated with cowboys and topped with eight candles. Favors were chewing gum and candies. After lunch, guests were taken to Woodard’s Theatre, David received many nice gifts.

Bud Sanderson, operator of the Sinclair station at Base and Washington Street, has built a dinosaur and has it out in front of the station. The prehistoric animal is the Sinclair Company’s trademark.

March 22, 1968 (50 years ago)

Mintzi Beggs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Beggs III, celebrated her fourth birthday last Friday at her home with a number of her friends attending. The guests played on the lawn after which refreshments of birthday cake, ice cream and punch were served. The cake was decorated in red and white and was topped with a clown. Red and white animal-shaped sponges and other novelties were given to the children as favors. Mintzi received attractive girts from the guests.

Mrs. Dale Leslie and Mrs. Walter Williams were hostesses to the meeting of the Audrey Newman Circle of the Methodist WSCS at Mrs. Leslie’s home. Mrs. Mark Cherry chairman, conducted the business meeting when plans were made for contributions for the Easter egg hunt. The hostesses served a delicious congealed dessert, brownies and coffee.

March 24, 1978 (40 years ago)

Deanie Webb, a 34 year old housewife and mother of two, has thrown her hat into the ring in a bid to become the first woman mayor of town of Lee. Mrs. Webb is married to Lex D. Webb. Their two daughters, Nicole, 12 and Grace, 6 attend Lee Junior High School.

Terry Putnal, a 2nd year student in masonry at North Florida Junior College, won 1st place in district competition in Jacksonville on March 10. He was the winner of the state Championship in Masonry in 1977.

Herbert Moore of Madison High School has been chosed 1st team All Big-Bend in Basketball. He is one of only two Juniors to received this honor. Herbert was selected for his outstanding play which includes 598 total points, 24- point average, 10 rebounds per game, 56 steals, 14 blocked shots, field goal percentage of 44.6, and free throw percentage of 66.5.

March 23, 1988 (30 years ago)

The children of Deacon and Mrs. Alfonso Murry, Sr. invite friends to attend church services at New Zion Baptist Church, Sunday, March 27, in honor of their parents’ 57th wedding anniversary. They were married March 27, 1931.

Sgt. Richard L. Ealy, son of Carson and Betty L. Ealy of Madison, has been decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal at Tyndall Air Force Base. Ealy is an administration specialist with the 325th Equipment Maintenance Squadron. His wife, Sheryl, is the daughter of Mary M. Kier of Madison. The sergeant is a 1980 graduate of Madison High School, and received an associate degree in 1982 from North Florida Junior College.

School Superintendent, Randall Buchanan presented a certificate and trophy to Vickie Newman, winner of the Madison County Spelling Bee held Thursday, March 3, in the school board office. Twenty students participated from five different schools. Newman is an eighth grader in the Greenville Middle School and daughter of Nathan and Ginger Newman, of Greenville.