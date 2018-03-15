Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

When the Greenville Town Council next meets there will be three new faces on the council. According to unofficial election results provided by the Madison County Supervisor of Elections office, all three candidates who were either incumbents or former council members were defeated.

In Group One, Teresa Harville defeated former Greenville Town Council member Kovacherich Arnold. Harville received 106 or 52.74 percent of the votes, compared to Arnold’s 95 or 47.26 percent of the votes cast. In Group Two, Bobby Burnett received 122 votes or 61 percent to edge out incumbent Joi Collins, who garnered 78 votes or 39 percent. In the Group Five Greenville Town Council race, Cynthia James defeated incumbent Brandi Seabrooks 117 votes or 58.79 percent to 82 votes or 41.21 percent. The new Greenville Town Council members were scheduled to be sworn in before the Town Council meeting on Thursday, March 15.

In the City of Madison, voters selected two Madison City Commission members. In District One, incumbent Rayne Cooks held off a challenge from Candida Akins to hold on to her seat. Cooks narrowly won re-election with a six-vote edge, 39 votes to Akins’ 33 votes. In the Madison City Commission District Four race, Terry Johnson won the election in a three-candidate race. Johnson received 36 votes, compared to Princess Roebuck’s 31 votes and Shirley Joseph’s 20 votes. Commissioner Judy Townsend, from District Five, was unopposed for her seat. Cooks, Townsend and Johnson, are to be sworn in before the next City Commission meeting on Tuesday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m.

Voter turnout for the Greenville and Madison City elections was 29.35 percent. There were a total of 361 total ballots cast, out of a pool of 1,230 registered voters.