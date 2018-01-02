John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A Madison man was killed in Gilchrist County after being hit by a patrol car on New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) Deputy Stephen W. Stalvey, 35, was traveling northbound on US Hwy. 129, just north of County Road 339, in his marked 2015 Chevrolet SUV patrol vehicle. Max D. Bailey, 28, of Madison, crossed US Hwy. 129 eastbound, in front of the deputy's vehicle, resulting in a traffic crash, occurring at 1:20 a.m. A witness to the crash confirmed the events described.

Bailey was pronounced deceased at the scene by Gilchrist County EMS personnel.

Max D. Bailey was born on Apr. 18, 1989 to Donald (Donnie) Bailey, of Madison. Bailey graduated from Madison County High School in 2007.