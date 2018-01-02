John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A murder in the downtown area of Madison was discovered on May 2, 2015, and an investigation began. Tortarian Alexander was shot and killed, and his body was found at the Brush-A-Way car wash, located next to the Fast Track at the corner of SR 53 and Millinor Street, in Madison. He was 22 at the time of death.

Unfortunately, not enough evidence was found to lead to the arrest of a potential suspect. The Madison County Police Department is re-interviewing potential witnesses and has resubmitted evidence to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in Tallahassee.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed Tortarian Alexander, or if you have any information about the events that took place before, during or after Alexander's death, please contact Investigator David Spicer or Investigator Jimmy Fletcher at the Madison Police Department at (850) 973-5077.