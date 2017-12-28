Story Submitted

On Thursday, Dec. 21, sheriff deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery in Greenville.

According to Maj. Harper from the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), deputies were dispatched to the AC Food Mart, located at 13689 West US Hwy. 90, in Greenville, in response to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk notified the deputies that an unknown male entered the store, armed with a black hand gun. The lone male suspect demanded money. The clerk complied with the demand and the suspect exited the store without causing injury to the clerk.

The suspect was described as a thin-built male, wearing a red, white and black striped hoodie with black and red athletic-type shoes. The suspect's face was covered with what appeared to be a red shirt. The suspect was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money and is believed to have driven away in a small silver or gray four-door sedan, with a similar body style to that of a BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The direction he traveled is unknown.

If you have any information about the events that happened before, during, or after the robbery, you are asked to call the MCSO at (850) 973-4001, ext. 1.